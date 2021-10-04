Corrie’s Dev is forced to make a decision that every parent dreads.

Choosing between one of one’s children is a parent’s greatest nightmare, but that’s exactly what Dev Alahan is faced with on Coronation Street.

According to Manchester Evening News, the shop owner chooses to take his children Aadi and Asha on a family vacation, but it quickly turns into a tragedy.

When a storm hits, the family becomes stranded on a country road as thunder rumbles overhead.

They wouldn’t have expected a jail van to be travelling down the same country way, transporting injured drug dealer Harvey Gaskill to the hospital.

Dev is forced to make a sad decision while he has another destination in mind, where only revenge would satisfy.

He must choose which of his children he will remove from the blazing wreckage of his car.

Dev is seen assisting a lifeless Asha to safety in a first look image published by Coronation Street, but what does this imply for Aadi?

Will the Alahans be torn apart because we don’t know who survives the horrible week, and tensions between the siblings and their father are already brewing?

Iain MacLeod, the show’s producer, praised Adam Hussain and Tanisha Gorey, who play the teenage twins.

“[They] are both terrific actors. They have a terrific bouncing off each other.”

“Of all the families on our street, the Alahans feel the most normal,” he continued. I feel like I know them when I look at them; their family dynamics are very real, and the story that follows is incredibly down-to-earth and realistic, despite the fact that the events of this week are quite heightened.

“Anyone with a sister will understand it, and I think it’s extremely dramatic because it’s so relatable and down-to-earth.”

The family’s shocking accident occurs amid a series of stunts set to air in the ITV soap later this month.

Viewers may have already picked up on hints about Debbie Webster’s spooktacular event, “Horror Nation Street,” which will bring a bit of Halloween excitement to the street.

But, hey, it’s soapland, so not everything is as harmless as it appears. “The summary has come to an end.”