Corrie Kelly Neelan’s real age, brow scar, and collaboration with Brookside star

Kelly Neelan is currently the talk of the cobblestones.

As she stood trial for Seb Franklin’s murder, the character became engaged in Coronation Street’s major narrative.

Despite the fact that Kelly was shown to be innocent in flashback scenes, fans fear she may be charged with the murder.

Although the Corrie character has been through a lot in the program, the actress who plays her has had the complete opposite experience, according to Mirror Online.

Getting the part despite doubts

The character was first mentioned by Rick, the nasty loan shark, in 2009, but Millie Gibson, 17, did not make her ITV serial debut until June 2019.

The actress was concerned that her Mancunian accent would prevent her from being cast as a private schoolgirl. However, she was able to use this to her advantage.

“There were a number of girls in the waiting area who looked nothing like me,” Millie explained.

“They were all fairly well-spoken, and I have a bit of a Manc twang in my voice, so I was thinking, ‘Oh no, am I going to have to play her in a different way?’” she explained.

“But in the end, I didn’t because my impression of Kelly as a private schoolgirl was that she didn’t quite fit in with the others. So I think not having that well-spoken, posh-put-together voice helped a lot.”

The origins of Millie Gibson’s brow scar

Millie’s brow has been noted by many Corrie viewers, with some fans presuming it was shaved as part of her character.

Millie’s social media profile, on the other hand, reads, “Before you ask – it’s a scar,” and she has expressed how the discussion about her scar upsets her family.

“It is a scar, and my father is usually annoyed when people say things like that because people say things like,’she put it on herself,’ and my dad says, ‘no she didn’t!’

“There’s a picture of myself when I was younger – I was maybe two or three – where I look like a real hooligan.

“I was just going through the motions.”

