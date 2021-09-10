Corrie fans are outraged at Kelly’s guilt, while Seb’s killer, Corey, walks free.

Tonight on Coronation Street, there was a stunning surprise when Corey was judged not guilty of Seb’s murder.

Kelly, who is innocent, was instead found guilty by a majority of the jury.

Viewers are aware that Corey was the one who brutally attacked Nina and Seb, killing them.

While Nina escaped the attack, Seb succumbed to his injuries and died later.

Kelly was present at the time of the incident and tried to stop Corey, but he was too powerful.

Surprisingly, the jury found Kelly guilty of Seb’s murder, but not Corey.

He told his father as he walked out of court that it seemed like a “gameshow” and that he couldn’t wait to have a curry for dinner.

He then gave Abi, Seb’s bereaved mother, a wink.

Fans were outraged by the decision, and many took to social media to express their displeasure.

Some even threatened to stop watching the show until the decision was overturned.

“Genuinely can’t watch #Corrie anymore if Corey is going to be regular,” Jade tweeted. He’s just filthy, and he makes me disgusted.”

” @itvcorrie you have completely botched up this storyline!” Roz said. I can’t stand it any longer, I’m done!!”

“Something needs to change in the second half or I won’t watch #Corrie again!” wrote a third.

“This is why I don’t watch the soaps,” Jodie explained.

“How could they do that?” Liz wondered. It terrifies me!”

“What the hell, Corrie,” Holly exclaimed. Can someone tell me how Corey got away with it given his tale is riddled with holes the size of swiss cheese?”