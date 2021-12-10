Corporate profits have recently increased, and people are returning to work, which is helping to reduce the federal deficit.

The recent increase in company profits and people returning to work have contributed to a reduction in the federal deficit, which is now lower than the same period last year.

The US budget deficit for the months of October and November was $356.4 billion, down 17% from the same time in 2020. According to the Treasury Department’s monthly budget report released Friday, the deficit was $72.9 billion lower than the same period last year.

The November deficit was $191.3 billion, according to the Treasury report, which is a new high for the month.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimates a $1.2 trillion deficit for the fiscal year 2022. According to Fortune, the CBO projects that yearly deficits will remain below $1 trillion until 2026, after which they will rise beyond $1 trillion until 2031.

The decrease in the federal deficit demonstrates that government receipts grew faster than government spending over the two-month period.

In the last two months, tax receipts totaled $565.1 billion. This is a 23.6 percent increase over the same period last year, and a new high for the first two months of the fiscal year. The fiscal year of the government begins on October 1st.

Because millions of individuals have returned to work, individual tax payments have increased. Businesses are having to make up for their share of Social Security tax payments, as seen by the increase in revenue. Due of the epidemic, the tax relief Congress enacted last year postponed the payments during the slump.

According to Fortune, the CBO estimates that federal deficits would add $12.1 trillion to the US national debt over the next decade.

According to Fortune, the CBO estimates do not include spending from the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was recently passed, nor any other possible spending initiatives from President Joe Biden.

Government spending reached $921.5 billion in the first two months of the fiscal year, a new high and a 3.9 percent increase over the same period last year.

For the fiscal year 2021, which concluded on September 30, the budget deficit was $2.77 trillion. Only the $3.13 trillion deficit for 2020 surpassed it as the second-highest yearly deficit on record.

