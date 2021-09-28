Coronavirus ‘saved her life,’ according to a super-healthy mother.

A mother who developed Covid after suffering from a chronic sore throat said the condition saved her life.

In October 2020, Jemma Falloon, 41, tested positive for coronavirus for the first time.

The Ellesmere Port mother-of-three was still suffering from symptoms a month later, including a sore throat, back discomfort, and blood in her urine, according to MEN.

Jemma, a triathlete, thought the symptoms were indicators of extended Covid, which develops during or after the illness and can last for more than 12 weeks.

However, in December 2020, the development officer received the tragic news that she had thyroid and kidney cancer, as a result of examinations.

“It’s an odd thing to say, but Covid saved my life,” Jemma, who lives with her train service controller husband, Mark, 43, and their children, Louis, 17, Magnus, four, and Bronwen, three, said.

“If I hadn’t been off, I would have just gone about my business as usual.

“I lost a coworker to Covid, and a good buddy is suffering from it. It’s difficult to witness the impact on those people, but it’s also meant that my two tumors were discovered when they might not have been otherwise.

“I’ve been quite fortunate.”

Jemma, who had three rounds of surgery to remove her malignant tumors, died of Covid-19 while preparing for a triathlon in October 2020, and claims she was “knocked sideways” despite her pride in her fitness.

“I fought to get upstairs to go to the bathroom, and I even battled to breathe,” she claimed.

“It took me a long time to recuperate, not just the ten days I was isolated.”

She was still suffering from a sore throat a month later and had spotted a lump in her neck, so she went to the doctor, explaining, “I was still not feeling great, but I thought maybe it was long Covid.”

When Jemma called her GP, she was invited to come in for blood tests and an assessment, and four days later she was referred for an ultrasound at Ellesmere Port Hospital.

Her doctor contacted 48 hours later to inform her that a “suspicious nodule” had been discovered on. “The summary has come to an end.”