Coronavirus infections are reduced by 70% when taking a cholesterol tablet.

According to a new study, a popular medicine used to control cholesterol could prevent covid infections by up to 70%.

Fenofibrate can “significantly reduce” infection by SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to lab testing performed by British experts.

According to Wales Online, fenofibrate is commonly recommended to address elevated levels of fatty compounds in the blood.

Fenofibrate and its active form, fenofibric acid, have been found to drastically inhibit SARS-COV-2 infection in human cells in the laboratory by a study team lead by University of Birmingham and Keele University experts.

Importantly, the team stated that infection reduction was achieved using drug concentrations that are “safe and achievable” while using the usual clinical dose of fenofibrate.

Fenofibrate is an oral medicine that is now used to treat problems such as high cholesterol and lipid levels in the blood. It is approved for usage in most countries across the world.

Clinical studies to evaluate the medicine in hospitalized Covid patients are now being sought by the study team.

SARS-CoV-2 infects the host via interacting with the ACE2 receptor protein on host cells via the ‘Spike’ protein on the virus’s surface.

The researchers used a panel of already-approved medications, including fenofibrate, to find candidates that disrupt ACE2 and Spike interactions in the current study, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology.

They examined the efficiency of fenofibrate in lowering infection in cells in the lab using the original SARS-CoV-2 virus strains isolated in 2020 after identifying it as a candidate.

The researchers discovered that fenofibrate lowered infection by up to 70%. Unpublished data also suggests that fenofibrate is as efficient against the newer SARS-CoV-2 variants, such as the alpha and beta forms, and research into its efficacy in the delta variant is underway.

“The development of new highly infectious SARS-CoV-2 variants has resulted in a rapid growth in infection rates and deaths in various places around the world, including the UK, US, and Europe,” said corresponding author Dr Farhat Khanim of the University of Birmingham.

"At the same time as immunization programs."

