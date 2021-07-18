Coronavirus has been detected in two athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Village.

The positive tests were confirmed on Sunday, and both were labeled as non-Japanese, but no names or other information was provided.

They stated that a third athlete had tested positive but did not live in the Olympic Village.

Since July 1, 55 people connected to the Olympics have reported positive tests, according to organizers.

Athletes or anyone who may have arrived for training camps but are not yet under the “jurisdiction” of the organizing body are included in this accounting.

On Tokyo Bay, the Olympic Village will accommodate 11,000 Olympic athletes and tens of thousands of other support personnel.

On Saturday, Tokyo recorded 1,410 new Covid-19 cases, the most in six months.

It was the 28th day in a row that the number of cases had increased over the previous seven days.

The Olympics will begin on Friday in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, which have declared a state of emergency. The emergency declaration is in effect until August 22nd.