Coronavirus cases in nursing homes have returned to the levels seen in February.

There appears to be a revival of coronavirus in care homes, with reports indicating that the prevalence of Covid among workers has reached its highest level in five months.

According to an article in the I daily, there were 14,660 positive tests among care facility employees in July, up from 4,552 in June. During the same time period, nearly 2,050 residents in care facilities tested positive, nearly four times the number recorded the month before (596).

According to the figures, there are currently as many instances among care home employees and residents as there were in the midst of the second wave in February, according to Liberal Democrats who analyzed official data.

According to the data acquired, the revival began when the government dramatically loosened limitations in care homes.

“Conservative Ministers have taken their eyes off the ball again, leaving our care homes susceptible to escalating cases,” Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey told the I newspaper. They should be ashamed of themselves. Their boasts of a protective ring around care facilities were a shameful deception, and we’re seeing why this shambolic administration can’t be trusted to safeguard our vulnerable loved ones once again.”

Despite figures suggesting that 78 percent of care home personnel had been double-jabbed and nearly 94 percent of residents had received both dosages, the disclosures came as a shock.

According to figures provided by the Office for National Statistics, there have been 29,574 persons in care homes who have died from Covid-19 in England during the outbreak and up to August 6. In July, 96 residents died, compared to less than 50 a month before.

“Throughout the epidemic, we have done everything we can to protect vulnerable people in adult social care,” a spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care told the i. We’ve spent billions of pounds on infection-control measures, free personal protective equipment, more testing, and priority immunizations.

“As a result, in England, 94.4 percent of older adult care home residents have received two vaccine doses, providing them with critical protection against hospitalization and serious illness caused by the virus.

