Coronavirus booster invitations have been sent to over 1.6 million newly eligible people in England.

According to NHS England, 9.5 million booster invitations have been given out in England so far, and more than six million injections have been administered in the first six weeks of the implementation.

The third dose has been given to more than half of eligible adults over the age of 50 and more than two-thirds of people over the age of 80, according to the program.

Adults over 50, residents of care homes, frontline health and social care workers, adults with underlying health issues that make them more sensitive to coronavirus, and those they live with are all eligible.

Dr Nikki Kanani, Deputy Lead of the NHS Vaccination Programme, said the results are “encouraging” and recommended anybody who receives an invitation to accept it.

“It’s wonderful to see that, owing to the efforts of NHS staff, millions of individuals have already received their booster and it’s only been a little over six weeks, with over half of eligible over 50s already protected as we head into a particularly harsh winter,” Dr Kanani added.

“I recently had my booster at a local pharmacy, and with more individuals becoming eligible every day, I would advise everyone who receives a text or letter invitation to schedule an appointment and get their possibly life-saving top-up vaccine as soon as possible.”

“The vaccination is simple, rapid, and effective, and it will help us provide the best possible protection to the country against the virus.”

Since the deployment began in December 2020, more than 86 million coronavirus doses have been provided, with nine out of ten adults receiving their first treatment.

People who are eligible for booster shots will be contacted at least six months following their second dosage, thus the number of people who are eligible changes on a daily basis.

Text invitations will be sent from “NHSvaccine” and will include a link to the NHS website that will direct recipients to their nearest vaccine location.