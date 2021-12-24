Coronation Street (ITV) Fans are going crazy with Jude Riordan’s Christmas update.

Jude Riordan of Coronation Street has sent fans into a frenzy with a Christmas update.

After wowing viewers with his performances as Sam Blakeman over the past 12 months, the St Helens actor is taking a well-deserved vacation from the long-running serial.

Jude’s family announced on Instagram earlier this month that he had finished filming his final scenes as Sam in 2021 and would be returning to the Cobbles in the New Year.

In a video posted to his Instagram account today, the 10-year-old provided an update on how his Christmas vacation is going.

Jude was singing into an Elf on the Shelf while lip syncing the Mariah Carey hit All I Want for Christmas Is You in front of the family’s tree.

“Happy Christmas Eve guyyyysssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss

Instagram users reacted to the video with laughter and messages wishing Jude a happy holiday season.

Kel Allen, a Corrie co-star, said: “Jude, this is fantastic. Poppet, Merry Christmas to you and all of your lovely famalam! In the new year, I hope to see you.” “Love this, Jude, Merry Christmas!” Carly added. “Merry Christmas Jude, have a nice Christmas dear,” Charlotte wrote. Laura had this to say: “Jude, I wish you a Merry Christmas. Lip syncing is flawless. You’ve nailed it!”