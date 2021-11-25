Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on The terrible real-life meaning behind the iconic bag of Roy Cropper.

Roy Cropper’s time on Coronation Street appears to be drawing to a close.

In Wednesday’s double header, the much-loved character left Weatherfield for new pastures in South America.

Since Natasha Blakeman was killed with the same gun Abigail Franklin attempted to shoot Corey Brent with, Roy has been obsessed with remorse.

Corrie watchers are taken aback as the villain reappears following a nine-month hiatus.

When Abi was questioned by police about the event, the owner of Roy’s Rolls stepped in to cover for her, and he hasn’t been able to live with himself since.

In last night’s episode, he signed over all he owned to his niece, Nina Lucas, and headed off in search of a new life.

ITV has yet to announce whether this was the character’s final appearance, but fans are afraid that his 26-year run on the serial is coming to an end.

David Neilsen, who plays Roy, has spoken out about some of the personal touches he has injected into the role in order for viewers to fall in love with him.

The character’s signature shopping bag is regularly seen, and the 72-year-old actor has revealed that it is a touching memorial to his mother, who died just before he took on the role in 1995.

“That bag traveled through Loughborough market for many years!” he told the Mirror in 2009. It will be 30 years old in a few months. I was throwing stuff out after my mother died right before I joined the program, and I felt it would be good for Roy.

“He was always knocking on Deirdre’s door, asking if she needed anything, and they gave me a carrying bag at first.” But you see guys with backpacks like that standing at bus stations, so I thought I’d introduce it. It’s also great for transporting my scripts about in! “Roy’s key on the knicker elastic linked to the bag was also my mother’s,” he continued. We secured it to her luggage because she was always locking herself out.

“She was always phoning the cops or the glazier to let her back in, and they always did.”

