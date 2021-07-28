Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on Fans are sickened by Tyrone’s suggestion to Alina.

Tyrone made a proposition to Alina tonight, leaving Coronation Street viewers sick to their stomachs.

Tyrone had had a difficult day with Hope, trying to rationalize purchasing items for the baby rather than for her.

Tyrone had purchased a missing Weatherfield County teddy for his and Alina’s newborn child.

Angry viewers bring out Tyrone’s hypocrisy on Coronation Street.

He inquired if Alina had seen it, to which she said that she hadn’t but that it will appear.

Tyrone then claimed he was going to take a bath, but his next statement horrified the audience.

“Do you want the water when I’m done?” he inquired.

And many viewers instantly took to social media to express their disgust with his concept.

“I think I just puked in my mouth a little @itvcorrie Tyrone asking Alina if she wants his bath water after him,” Audreygreene81 said.

“Gross!” exclaimed @brixhamuk. As if Alina, a young girl, would want to get into a filthy bath after Tyrone has sat in it.”

“Did Tyrone just ask Alina if she wanted to bathe in the same water as him?” Sue wondered.

“What?” exclaimed Ken Barlow. Is Alina going to take a bath in Tyrone’s soiled bath water?

“No, Tyrone, I don’t want the disgusting, skanky water when you get out of the bath, you tramp!” Jay exclaimed.