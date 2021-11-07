Cori Gibbs wins the £40,000 prize as Tom Farrell loses a disputed Boxxer Series final in Liverpool.

In the final of the Boxxer Series tournament tonight, Tom Farrell lost a close points decision against Cori Gibbs.

The 31-year-old believed he had done enough to defeat his Birmingham opponent at the M&S Bank Arena, but two of the ringside judges ruled in Gibbs’ favor, awarding him the fight and a £40,000 check.

Farrell’s supporters booed the decision, which saw the former Knowsley Vale amateur win only one official prize.

Gibbs won on two cards with scores of 29-28 and 30-27, while Farrell won on one card with a score of 29-28.

Farrell had earlier in the night defeated the “bogeyman” Ben Fields in a tough quarter-final before defeating Manchester’s Kane Gardner in the semi-final.

Despite appearing to have done everything necessary to win the competition, the referees denied him.

He stated, ” “I’m a little dissatisfied.

“It was close, I thought. I couldn’t have done it without him; I couldn’t have done it without him.

“I think I’ve done myself justice.”

Sean Dodd’s return to the ring, nearly two years after “losing everything” due to the epidemic, would not be a fairy tale.

The Birkenhead boxer was controversially defeated on points by Gibbs, with many onlookers, as well as Dodd’s fans inside the M&S Bank Arena, believing his pressure tactics had earned him a place in the semi-finals.

Only one ringside judge gave ‘Masher’ the victory, with the other two earning Gibbs a spot in the last four with scores of 29-28. (twice).

Dodd’s supporters expressed their disappointment with the outcome.

Nathan Bennet’s first fight ended in defeat, as he was defeated by Gardner on points.

Bennett got off to a good start and looked like he’d win the first round with the judges, but his Manchester opponent came on strong after that, winning on all three scorecards.

Scores of 29-28 (twice) and 30-27 were given by the judges.