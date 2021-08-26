Cori Bush calls for the abolition of billionaires whose wealth increased by $1.8 trillion during the pandemic.

After the nation’s wealthy apparently boosted their wealth by $1.8 trillion during the coronavirus pandemic, Representative Cori Bush has urged to “abolish billionaires.”

According to a report from Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF), a political advocacy group, the collective fortune of US billionaires increased by over two-thirds (62%) from just under $3 trillion at the start of the COVID-19 crisis on March 18, 2020, to $4.8 trillion on August 17, 2021.

“After acquiring $1.8 trillion during the pandemic, America’s billionaires are now worth $4.8 trillion,” Bush tweeted on Wednesday. “During a crisis that has left millions of ordinary people facing eviction or unable to pay their bills, their wealth has soared by 62 percent. Billionaires must be abolished. “Tax the wealthy.”

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont followed suit, promising to boost examination of the nation’s wealthiest citizens and remarking that the gap between the “extremely rich” and the rest of the population is larger than ever.

“We’re going to tax the money of these billionaires, and we’re finally going to invest in the needs of our country’s working class with the Budget Reconciliation Legislation. “Trust me, I authored the darn bill,” the senator said, holding up a chart listing the top 15 billionaires in the United States.

“The chasm between the ultra-wealthy and the rest of us is larger than it has ever been. We now have two people with more wealth than the bottom 40% of the population, and, astonishingly, billionaires’ wealth has increased during the pandemic, while frontline workers are paid starvation wages. “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” Sanders said in a later tweet.

We’re going to tax the money of these billionaires, and we’re finally going to invest in the needs of this country’s working class with the Budget Reconciliation Legislation.

