Corgi is fatally beaten by health workers with an iron rod, as the quarantined owner watches the attack on CCTV.

Two health workers were recorded on video entering into the home of a COVID-positive lady and fatally beating her favorite Corgi dog with an iron rod. The pet owner, who was forced to quarantine in a nearby hotel, had no choice but to witness the attack on her home security CCTV camera.

According to the South China Morning Post, the incident occurred in Jiangxi province in eastern China and was brought to light because the pet owner wrote about it on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging platform.

Following the revelation, local authorities issued a formal apologies to the woman following a public outburst.

According to the site, “the personnel have been penalized and transferred to other postings, and apologies have been given to the pet owner.”

Everyone in their residential compound was told to quarantine in a local hotel without their dogs, according to the woman. Since China had recorded multiple incidents of coronavirus-related pet-killing incidents under Beijing’s stringent zero-case strategy, she allegedly affirmed with community workers several times that her dog would not be taken away or killed.

However, through her home security CCTV camera, she observed workmen enter into her property and beat her dog with an iron rod that afternoon.

“The dog tried to escape the beating by fleeing into the bedroom, which was not captured on camera, but (I) could hear faint wails. They stated they’d dealt with it and would take it away a few minutes later, holding a yellow plastic bag in their hands “CNN reported on her Weibo post, which has since been taken down.

“I’m still not sure if my dog is living or dead, or where it’s been taken,” she continued.

Authorities said the dog had been killed as part of a plan to “thoroughly disinfect” residences, according to reports.

It wasn’t the first time in the country that a pet was murdered after its owner was advised to quarantine it. A Chengdu resident’s cats were murdered earlier this month after testing positive for COVID-19, according to BBC News.

Three cats were reportedly put down in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, in September while their owner was under quarantine, despite the fact that the critters had not tested positive for the virus.