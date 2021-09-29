Corey Lewandowski Scandals: Ex-Trump aide is accused of having an affair with Governor Kristi Noem.

Although many Americans are unfamiliar with Corey Lewandowski, the political operative is well-known in Republican and media circles for his work as former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager and as a CNN and Fox News pundit.

Due to controversies regarding his personal life, his public image appears to be improving.

Following reports of an affair and a separate incident of making unwanted sexual attempts, Lewandowski’s name became a Twitter trending topic on Wednesday.

“Multiple sources” confirmed that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was having an extramarital affair with Lewandowski, according to the right website American Greatness on Tuesday.

Bryon Noem, 43, has been Noem’s husband since 1992. The couple is the parents of three children. Since 2005, Lewandowski has been married to Alison Hardy. The couple is the parents of four children.

The article from American Greatness has elicited no response from Lewandowski, although Noem made a comment on Twitter that appeared to address the report.

These rumors are complete nonsense and a heinous falsehood. These outdated, old attacks on conservative women are predicated on the fallacy that we can’t accomplish anything without the support of a male.

Bryon is one of my favorite actors. I’m pleased of the godly family we’ve built together. Now it’s time for me to return to work.

Noem formerly had Lewandowski as an advisor. Both Lewandowski and Noem tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020, while both were campaigning for Trump.

The rumored affair sparked a lot of discussion on Twitter.

[email protected]

Is it true that you had an affair with Corey Lewandowski, as reported?

Just in case Corey Lewandowski and Kristi Noem don’t get along. pic.twitter.com/avyetR9KBq

So far, Kristi Noem’s day has gone as follows:

Corey Lewandowski’s affair

Concerns about a conflict of interest with her daughter led to an ethics complaint.

A GOP mega-donor was bribed to send the national guard to the border.

The Attorney General of South Dakota is investigating the scandal.

twitter.com/pZx9WZA5vl

I can see Kristi Noem doing a lot of things, but one of them is having an affair with Corey Lewandowski.

Former Trump communications director Hope Hicks was also alleged to have had an on-again, off-again romance with Lewandowski.

On Wednesday, Lewandowski’s situation worsened.

According to Politico, Lewandowski was accused of making unwanted sexual approaches toward a Trump campaign donor at a charity event in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Trashelle Odom, the wife of Idaho construction executive John Odom, claimed Lewandowski groped her on the buttocks and made sexually explicit comments during the incident. Brief News from Washington Newsday.