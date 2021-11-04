Cops suspect the son of a man who left $600,000 in his will to his pet elephants.

A 55-year-old man was discovered dead in his farm from a gunshot wound after leaving his $600,000 estate to his two pet elephants. The murder, police believe, was committed by his son, who had a feud with his father over the property.

According to The Times Of India, Mohammad Akhtar Imam, a native of the Indian state of Bihar, rose to prominence in 2020 after bequeathing his property worth $672.50 to his pet jumbos Moti and Rani.

Akhtar’s bullet-riddled body was discovered in a pool of blood inside a tiny jungle he had made for his elephants near his home on Wednesday. He was shot in the neck, chest, and belly at least eight times. Near the body, officers discovered five bullet casings.

According to reports, Akhtar had just relocated his elephants to Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett National Park after sensing a threat to his life. A day before he was killed, he went to see the elephants.

Maneesh Kumar Sinha, a senior police official, told The Times Of India that Akhtar was likely assassinated over a land dispute. Officers received information that four to five people had visited him just before his death was discovered, he said.

“The major suspect is his son.” Some land mafias were also interested in acquiring Akhtar’s assets. “Akhtar was also embroiled in a land dispute with a family,” Sinha added. According to the police, his son Mohammad Meraj, a hardened criminal, had previously attempted to kill his father. According to Hindustan Times, Meraj is presently in prison for his role in another criminal case.

According to reports, Meraj had a woman file a false rape charge against Akhtar. He was also enraged that Akhtar had adopted a man from his village named Chandan.

“If something happens to Akhtar, his NGO, Asian Elephant Rehabilitation and Wildlife Animal Trust (AERAWAT), will possess the properties donated to the elephants for their care.” If the two elephants die as well, the entire estate would be given to the state government, according to the will,” Sinha added.

Akhtar told reporters last year that he split his property with his sisters, children, and ex-wife. He then said that he had severed ties with his eldest son, Meraj, due to his criminal history.