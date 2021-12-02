Cops say a teen who made guns at home fatally shot his sister during a botched gun sale.

A Georgia juvenile boy accused of fatally shooting his sister over the weekend created guns at his home, according to reports. According to officials, the incident occurred as a result of a failed gun deal.

Wilson Brandon Scott III, a 13-year-old boy, was charged with murder after fatally shooting his 14-year-old sister Kyra Scott on Nov. 27. Wilson was about to shoot two persons who attempted to grab his pistol without paying for it when the bullet mistakenly injured the victim, according to Douglas County Sheriff Tim Pounds.

One of the males who attempted to rob Wilson, Yusef McArthur El, 19, has been apprehended by police. Felony murder and robbery charges have been filed against the former. Investigators are looking for a third individual who has yet to be recognized.

Wilson is said to have built guns, including semi-automatic weapons, at his home by acquiring the necessary supplies online. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he then sold them on the streets to other people.

The two men went to Wilson’s house in Douglasville on the day of the event to buy a handmade pistol. Wilson reportedly fired a shot with another rifle he created after they seized the gun and attempted to depart the scene without paying him money.

“He was shooting at the people who grabbed his firearm, according to the investigation.” Instead, he killed his sister. And it’s tragic that his sister died,” Pounds remarked.

Someone in the family dialed 911 after the incident. Meanwhile, Kyra’s mother decided to transport her to the hospital, and on the way, she stopped at a petrol station for assistance, according to authorities. First responders came on the scene and attempted to save Kyra’s life, but she perished to her injuries.

“A 13-year-old kid, who probably weighs around 80 pounds, can construct a weapon from start to finish at the age of 13.” “Pounds voiced his surprise at the incident. Investigators wanted to know how long Wilson had been creating guns at his house and if anyone in his family was aware of it.

Dalia Racine, the Douglas County District Attorney, called the occurrence “a tragedy of epic proportions.””