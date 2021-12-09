Cops say a teen was found on a school bus with a loaded AK-47 after the driver smelled marijuana on the student.

After the fragrance of marijuana prompted the search that uncovered the firearm, a high school student in North Carolina was arrested and charged with having a loaded AK-47 on school property and possession of marijuana.

When the pupils were stepping off the bus at the middle school around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, a school bus driver carrying students from Northeastern High School and River Road Middle School warned an assistant principle that one of the students on board had a significant scent of marijuana.

The school’s resource officer was notified, and the student was searched. According to The Daily Advance in Elizabeth City, a pistol-grip AK-47 with a loaded 30-round magazine and marijuana were discovered.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten said the student, who could not be identified due to his age, faces juvenile petitions for felony and misdemeanor charges of possessing a firearm on school grounds, possession of marijuana with intent to sell and deliver, and carrying a concealed firearm and knife.

According to Wooten, the quick efforts of school administration and local law police, as well as the fact that the bus driver alerted school officials, prevented what “may have been a horrific nightmare for our community.”

The incident was handled as well as he has ever seen in a situation like it, according to Eddie Ingram, interim superintendent for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School system. Following the incident, district officials will assess if any school or district regulations should be amended, with an emphasis on keeping students safe, according to Ingram.

According to Wooten, the middle and high schools were placed on lockdown to allow law enforcement officials to conduct searches.

The incident occurs in the wake of recent school shootings and other threats across the country, which resulted in the closure of over 500 schools in the days following a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, which left four students dead and at least eight injured, and resulted in the arrest of the 15-year-old alleged shooter and his parents on a variety of charges.

This article was written with the help of the Associated Press.