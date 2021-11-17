Cops say a mother beats a peeping Tom with a baseball bat after he flashed her daughter through the window.

After he reportedly flashed the youngster through a bedroom window, an Oklahoma mother rushed to protect her daughter and hit an accused peeping Tom with a baseball bat.

Officers from the Del City Police Department arrived on the scene on November 6 to find Corey McMichael, 46, injured on the ground.

On Tuesday, Capt. Bradley Rule told News9 that the male suspect was still laying on the ground, complaining of injuries and requesting an ambulance.

McMichael was then transported to a neighboring hospital for treatment of his injuries before being arrested.

According to Capt. Rule, who spoke to the network, “He obviously had some injuries on his body, but he also fractured his wrist. She was perfectly within her rights to defend her child.” The woman allegedly grabbed the bat after McMichael allegedly tried to enter the house and then exposed himself to her daughter, according to a 911 call obtained by News9.

The mother added throughout the recording: “He had stripped down to his underwear. He was wearing a trench coat and was standing on the side of my building. He was also attempting to enter through my daughter’s window.” The 911 dispatcher inquired: “Do you require medical assistance? Are you all right, Ma’am?” “No, no, no. Right now, I’m just a little unsteady. Because I walked out to my car to grab my bat and had to whack him with it once I got it.” The Washington Newsday obtained jail records. After being released from the hospital, McMichael was arrested and placed into jail on November 7.

One offense of peeping Tom, one count of indecent exposure, and first-degree burglary were filed against McMichael.

The Del City Police Department has been contacted for comment by Washington Newsday.

