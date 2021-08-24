Cops say a Missouri mother and her 11-year-old daughter were found dead at home in an apparent homicide.

According to police, a Missouri mother and her 11-year-old daughter were discovered dead at their home on Sunday night in an apparent homicide.

Allison Abitz, 43, and her 11-year-old daughter Jozee Abitz were the victims, according to the police. After receiving a report from a worried family member who was unable to contact the residents at the home, Boone County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to a residence in the south of Columbia approximately 10:58 p.m. Sunday. The victims were found dead inside the residence when the deputies arrived, according to the Miami Herald.

In a news release, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office stated, “The investigation into the murders of Allison and Jozee is ongoing, and no suspects have been apprehended or charged in regard to their deaths.”

The officers said they were both homicide victims, but no further information about their deaths or the inquiry has been released.

The news release stated, “As this is an active and ongoing homicide investigation, no further information surrounding this inquiry will be published at this time.”

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to call 573-442-6131.

