Cops say a 3-month-old baby found next to his mother's rotting body had been alone for days.

According to authorities, a 3-month-old child found alive next to his mother’s body at a Milwaukee apartment on Thursday had been alone for days.

Deputies arrived at the apartment about 8 a.m. Thursday after neighbors complained of a terrible odor permeating their corridors. The infant was discovered next to his mother’s body by the authorities. Audrey Davis, 19, was recognized by the victim’s relatives, according to WISIN.

The infant was taken to the hospital, and the body of the deceased mother was transported to be autopsied by the police. Davis’ death was deemed suspicious, and an inquiry has been launched. Officials did not provide any additional information about the investigation.

The infant was unharmed, according to the authorities, and had been examined at Children’s Wisconsin, a Milwaukee hospital. The boy will be cared for at the center for a few more days before being discharged into the hands of his family members.

After the terrible odor that had been flowing from the flat for about a week began to worsen, the neighbors became suspicious.

“I reside on the other side of the hall from her. Our apartments were virtually next to each other, and we were all getting antsy because we were smelling a strange odor “According to WTMJ 4, the neighbor who phoned the cops was Vera Cowley. “That is the end. I’m familiar with the odor of death “Cowley continued.

After not hearing from the victim for a long period, another neighbor informed WISN 12 that they had concerns. “She [the victim]entered the house but did not exit. ‘Something is wrong, I haven’t seen Audrey, I haven’t heard from Audrey,’ I say. Something doesn’t feel right “said the next-door neighbor.

