Cops investigate possible foul play after a crocodile was seen eating the remains of a missing man.

On Tuesday, a crocodile was discovered consuming human remains near a pond in India, according to local media. It’s unclear whether the man, who had been missing for several days, was murdered by the crocodile or if anything more nefarious occurred, according to Hindustan Times.

The autopsy results are still being awaited by the police.

Sukhdev Singh Debu, a resident of Khatima’s Raghuliya village, was named as the victim by Hindustan Times on Wednesday. Debu had gone for a walk in the Surai woodland range three days previously, according to villagers. Since then, no one has seen or heard from him.

Divisional forest officer Kundan Kumar claimed in a statement acquired by The Filipino Times that a villager discovered a crocodile eating Debu’s body on Tuesday.

“When he arrived to his farm, he witnessed a crocodile devouring a human near a pond. Kumar added, “He instantly told the other villagers, and a crowd gathered at the location.”

“After village chief Gurmej Singh informed police and forest officials about the occurrence, a Surai forest range team raced to the scene and discovered the crocodile devouring the deceased body,” he added.

According to Hindustan Times, the location where Debu was discovered is home to mugger crocodiles and gharials, two crocodile species that Britannica describes as harmful to people.

According to Britannica, mugger crocodiles can grow to reach between 13 and 16.5 feet long. Despite their preference for fish and other reptiles, they have been known to attack humans. Between 2008 and 2013, 110 individuals were attacked by mugger crocodiles, according to CrocBITE data obtained by Britannica. One-third of the attacks resulted in death.

The gharial, on the other hand, rarely attacks humans, though it has been known to feast on human corpses, according to the Britannica.

Crocodiles, in general, represent a hazard to humans since they are opportunistic feeders, as this website previously revealed. They won’t discriminate when a mammal is nearby, even if they don’t plan to harm people.

Kumar believes Debu was killed by the crocodile that was seen munching on his remains, but police aren’t sure. According to the Hindustan Times, the autopsy results should reveal whether he was killed by a crocodile or murdered and dumped. This is a condensed version of the information.