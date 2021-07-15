Cops are looking for the father of a toddler found dead in a motel in South LA.

Police are questioning the boy’s father as a “person of interest” after a toddler was discovered dead at a motel in South Los Angeles.

Dee’ago Alexander Jones, 18 months old, was discovered dead at the property Tuesday morning, according to ABC7. Shane Zachery Flowers, the boy’s father, is being sought by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

Around 11:10 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Rosa Bell Motel at 5606 S. Western Avenue in connection with an unconscious infant. When they arrived, the infant was unresponsive and not breathing. He was brought to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the report.

The LAPD told NBC Los Angeles that its special abused child unit was involved in the inquiry, but it refused to say more, including whether the youngster’s body showed any clear indications of trauma.

Meanwhile, Ryanna Jones, the mother of the murdered kid, believes Flowers is to blame for their son’s death. “I don’t understand why he would flee this circumstance and abandon us. Jones told ABC7 that he will not return.

“He didn’t even call to see whether he was still alive and well. All I want is for him to be sent away. “I want him to be apprehended,” she stated.

They had been staying at the motel as part of a program that provides shelter to homeless families with children, she added. Jones claims she discovered the infant not breathing when she awoke Tuesday morning. Flowers told her that he had given the youngster some medicine to help him sleep, but that he had been unable to resuscitate him. The boy’s father told her that he tried to revive him with cold water and CPR but was unsuccessful.

According to the report, Jones stated that Flowers had previously been abusive with the youngster. “He was a contented baby. She went on to say, “He didn’t deserve any of this.”

