Cops are looking for a missing infant after a young mother was found murdered in an Illinois apartment.

On Tuesday, investigators discovered the death of Ja’nya Murphy, 21, in her apartment in Wheeling, where she lived with her 1-year-old baby daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs.

According to a news release from Wheeling police, “an ensuing check for well-being found Ms. Murphy had presumably been slain and Angel was missing.”

Concerned family members reported being unable to contact Murphy since the previous day, and she had also failed to report to work, prompting cops to respond to the crime site. With the assistance of fire department officers, deputies were able to gain access to her apartment’s balcony.

The patio door was unlocked, and Murphy was discovered dead inside the apartment with her baby missing, according to the cops.

The area is being investigated by forensic officers, and there was no security video in the house, according to Wheeling Deputy Police Chief Al Steffen. So yet, no arrests have been made, and no police records have been discovered at the property. According to the Chicago Tribune, Steffen stated Murphy was “targeted” and “every indication is that it was a homicide.”

“This is awful, awful for the family.” He told the newspaper, “It’s terrible for this bright young life.”

The disappearance of the child is being examined as a suspected kidnapping case. According to NBC Chicago, investigators do not have enough information to issue an AMBER Alert at this time, including specifics such as who the youngster may be with or the car she may have been taken in.

According to the Chicago Tribune, “We are looking for any leads and are appealing for the public’s help in trying to find Angel and reunite her with the rest of her family.”

The police have encouraged anyone with information on the missing girl or any leads in the case to call 847-459-2632.