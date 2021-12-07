Cops allegedly kill a man who was pulled over in a ditch after he disobeyed commands and shot his dog in the car.

According to the New Jersey attorney general’s office and footage published Monday, New Jersey Troopers murdered Timothy Parks, who had pulled over in a ditch after disregarding directions and allegedly shot his dog in the car.

According to The Associated Press, the attorney general’s office released video and audio samples, including footage from cameras in police cars and on officers’ bodies.

Parks, 34, of Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, was killed in a vehicle check, according to the video.

According to the attorney general’s office, Troopers Joselo Mechuca and Eduardo Tejada responded to a complaint of a car driving into a ditch in Knowlton Township.

The troopers approached the vehicle in one of the videos, one going to the driver’s side and the other to the passenger side. Parks was then asked whether he was okay on the tape by one of the troopers. In the passenger seat, the dog can be seen.

The troopers inquired several times but received no answer from Parks. The troopers then seem to investigate the vehicle by shining spotlights through the front and rear windows.

As Parks turns his body toward the camera, movement can be seen.

One cries, “Don’t touch that!” “Hey, keep your hands in front of your face.” It’s unclear what they were referring about.

One trooper urges Parks to keep his hands in front of him and then pulls his revolver out. The music loudness rises a fraction of a second later.

As Parks seems to smoke a cigarette, one trooper shouts, “Keep your hands on the wheel.”

“Don’t touch the gun!” yells a trooper.

The sentence is repeated, followed by a loud pop and the appearance of smoke near the front windshield before troopers open fire on the vehicle. According to the attorney general’s office, Parks reportedly shot his dog.

Parks then exited his truck and passed out.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

When the soldiers get close enough to the slumped Parks, they discover a pulse and start chest compressions.

According to the clip, one of the soldiers says, “Sir, are you OK?” After being brought to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Parks died.

According to a spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office, an investigation is ongoing and no other information is available.

A 2019 statute requiring the attorney general’s involvement in cases has prompted an investigation. This is a condensed version of the information.