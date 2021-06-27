Cop26 will inevitably disrupt day-to-day policing, according to the analysis.

A assessment has warned that disruption to day-to-day police will be “inevitable” as a result of a major climate conference being held in Glasgow later this year.

HM Inspectorate of Constabulary in Scotland (HMICS) reported that policing arrangements for Cop26, which will take place in the city from October 31 to November 12 after being postponed from last year owing to the coronavirus outbreak, are “progressing well.”

Nearly 120 heads of state are anticipated to attend, along with 20,000 accredited delegates, implying that officers from across the UK would come to assist with the security of the region.

“Given the complexity and challenge of policing Cop26, as well as the size and scale of the event, which would place exceptional demand on resources,” HMICS said, “HMICS considered it was unavoidable that there would be some interruption in day-to-day police.”

I am satisfied that Police Scotland’s leadership, officers, and staff are dedicated to policing the event effectively and efficiently while continuing to conduct business as usual.

“Where there is a policy of non-attendance to calls of a given sort or geographical region as a result of Cop26, this would be a policy choice and would require community communications,” according to the paper, implying that certain normal day-to-day calls will be ignored.

“This will be the biggest and most sophisticated event staged in Scotland,” said Gill Imery, Chief Inspector of Constabulary in Scotland.

“It will place substantial demands on policing and will entail the largest mass mobilization of police personnel in the UK in many years,” says the report.

“Because climate change is such a high-profile topic, and because world leaders are expected to attend, it will pique political, public, and media interest around the world.

“Following our evaluation, I am sure that Police Scotland’s leadership, officers, and employees are committed to police the event effectively and efficiently while continuing to provide business as normal and monitoring and supporting worker wellbeing.

“Those involved in policing and preparing for Cop26 found Copvid-19 to be an unexpected obstacle.

