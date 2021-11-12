COP26 Was a Success for 5 Reasons.

After two weeks of talks and bickering over fossil fuels, the COP26 climate change conference in Glasgow, United Kingdom, is set to end on Friday with participants hoping to strike a final deal.

On Thursday, a draft agreement was revealed, but the conference’s chair provided a revised document shortly after 7 a.m. local time on Friday, with nations expected to consider it before the 6 p.m. deadline for the completion of talks.

Albeit the final deal may change as a result of those discussions, it appears that international leaders will achieve some victory, though they will also disappoint certain states and activists.

Here are five reasons why COP26 might be a success.

1. The 1.5°C Goal

The goal of limiting global temperature increases to 1.5°C over pre-industrial levels has been a major focus of the COP26 talks, and the draft agreement released on Friday morning maintained wording in favor of this goal.

The goal of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement was to keep global warming between 1.5°C and 2°C, therefore retaining the lower target in the final agreement will be deemed a success.

“Recognizes that the implications of climate change will be significantly lower with a temperature increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to 2 degrees Celsius and decides to undertake efforts to restrict the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” the draft accord says.

2. Take a Forest Pledge

A global vow “to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030” has now been agreed upon by 137 countries, making COP26 a success.

Some countries had already agreed to the proposal, but it was publicized at the start of the meeting by other significant countries such as Brazil and China.

The vow to halt deforestation will be viewed as a big achievement of COP26 if it is carried through, and it could help to significantly reduce emissions. According to a report by Climate Action Tracker, the strategy may reduce missions by 1.1 gigatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, and this figure might rise if more countries join.

3. The International Methane Pledge

More than 100 countries have signed a pledge to cut global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030, representing 70% of the global economy. Methane is a type of gas. This is a condensed version of the information.