COP26: Merseyside faces a water scarcity in the next 30 years, according to this map.

At the key COP26 meeting, world leaders are continuing to discuss and debate the threat of climate change, which many regard as the last chance to take significant action and avert disaster.

Over the last few years, the effects of global warming have been seen, with extreme weather events such as flooding and forest fires becoming more common.

Many of us, especially those in Merseyside, are at risk from global warming, glacier melting, and increasing sea levels.

Climate Central, a science news organization, has been warning about the issue of rising sea levels for some time, and has created a map that shows how locations could be affected if current trends continue.

The maps are based on peer-reviewed research published in prestigious journals.

Climate Science acknowledges that because the maps are based on large datasets, there will always be some mistake, but they should be used to indicate places that may be at risk.

We shared their alarming graphics of expected floods in Merseyside in 10 years earlier today, showing that significant areas of the region are at risk of rising water levels.

However, the scenario becomes even more problematic when you look further into the future.

According to the Climate Science map for 2040, even more areas of the region are at risk. Sefton and North Wirral have been identified as being particularly vulnerable.

The red regions that signal a risk of flooding are migrating further inland, putting more and more areas at risk of flooding.

The Climate Central graphic foresees an even more bleak future by 2050, with the red areas continuing to expand.

The Sefton area and its shores are once again under threat from rising sea levels, and we can see those red spots advancing deeper inland.

According to a research released in 2019 by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the average worldwide sea level rise on coastlines throughout the world is expected to be 20–40cm by 2050, affecting all portions of the globe.

