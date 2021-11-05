COP26: Merseyside could be ‘lost to the water’ in large areas.

Large swaths of Merseyside may be ‘lost to the sea’ unless urgent action is taken to prevent sea level rise.

As the vital COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow proceeds, Liverpool’s Green Party leader has issued a warning.

Many consider the meeting as humanity’s last chance to agree on meaningful action and avoid environmental disaster.

The goal of the conference is for countries all over the world to work together to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century.

However, that goal is a long way off, and a Liverpool Green leader has warned that the present rate of global warming will spell disaster for Merseyside.

He stated, ” “The earth’s temperature is expected to climb by 2.7 degrees Celsius by 2050.

“That is much in excess of the 1.5 degree target that countries have agreed to. If this is the case, sea levels will rise dramatically, and big swaths of our region would be lost to the sea.

“That is why it is critical that world leaders agree to the drastic reductions in greenhouse gas emissions required to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius. As the earth warms, every fraction of a degree above that will exacerbate the damage.” Cllr Crone went on to say: “Following the pledges, funds for local councils and city areas must be made available so that they may insulate homes, improve public transportation, and create high-quality green jobs on the ground. All of the announcements made at COP26 will be meaningless if this does not happen.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who started the summit in Glasgow, says he’remains cautiously optimistic’ that nations will reach an agreement to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, the prominent International Energy Agency stated that if all of the agreements made at the meeting are maintained, global warming will be limited to 1.8 degrees Celsius.