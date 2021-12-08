Cop sends teen sexually explicit messages in an attempt to get him to a nudist beach.

In Florida, a cop was arrested for sending a minor sexually explicit messages and attempting to lure him to a nudist beach for sexual favors. The texts were discovered by the 15-year-old boy’s father, who informed police, which led to the cop’s arrest.

Juan Antonio Garcia, 30, a five-year veteran of the Sewall’s Point Police Department, was charged with attempting to make pornography with a minor. According to the New York Post, he appeared in federal court in Fort Pierce on Friday to face the federal charge.

Garcia had been friends with the boy for roughly five years before they began having sexually explicit discussions.

According to the victim’s father, the police officer was a long-time family friend, and his nephew was in Youngster Scouts with the boy. Five months ago, the boy started working in Garcia’s taco truck.

“I felt it was unusual that my son wouldn’t work with him on his taco truck, because he enjoyed it,” the father told WPTV. “Then he tried to schedule occasions to take my son out to lunch just to mentor him, but my son refused to go. He’d claim he was going and then cancel at the last minute.” When the boy’s father checked through his phone one night, he was surprised to find text messages from Garcia.

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, Garcia allegedly told the boy via text message to generate sexually explicit items and email them to him.

The police reportedly tried to persuade the child to accompany him to a nudist beach.

According to the federal criminal complaint against him, one of the cop’s communications to the child stated, “Want to experiment?”

The boy’s father informed law enforcement officials and turned over the device after listening to Garcia and his son’s discussions.

The following time Garcia sent a text to the boy’s phone, it was answered by a detective impersonating the kid.

Garcia’s father told WPTV that the detective was up “till 1:30 a.m. texting as if he were my son, and he gave him many nude images and arranged to come over to the neighborhood park.”

Garcia agreed to meet the youngster for oral sex on Nov. 23 at a neighborhood park. WPBF stated that when authorities arrived, he was immediately apprehended.