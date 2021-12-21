Cookie Monster, a paedophile in pyjamas, wanted to open a toy store.

An aspiring toy store owner sent a sexual image of himself wearing “Cookie Monster pyjama bottoms” to a 12-year-old girl he mistook for an undercover cop.

David Parry, 39, of Boston Avenue, Runcorn, is currently in prison after being caught in an East Midlands web operation for participating in sexual conversation with aspects of “grooming.”

Between October 8 and October 20, last year, Parry, who was intending to launch a toy business before facing justice today at Chester Crown Court, exchanged chats with the imaginary schoolgirl identity “Zoe” via Kik Messenger.

Prosecutor Matthew Dunford claimed “Zoe” was actually an undercover cop who told Parry she was 12 years old.

Parry’s messages were rapidly sexualized.

Parry replied he “loved to be dominant when I’m with a girl, I like to play the daddy role” when Zoe asked why he selected the Facebook name “UKDaddyDom.”

He sent a sexy image of himself wearing pyjama bottoms the next day.

He stated he was “feeling very horny” on October 13 and urged her to email him a sexual image of herself, telling her that “I won’t tell anyone.”

He also provided a video of himself performing a sex act to the girl.

Cheshire Police detained Parry at his house in Runcorn on November 10 last year and seized two laptops and a cellphone.

“UKDaddyDom” denied owning indecent images, but a forensic search turned up abuse images of youngsters aged five to thirteen.

There were 48 of the most serious in Category A, 30 in Category B, and 132 in Category C, for a total of 210.

On November 25, 2012, he shared two Category A photos, according to digital evidence.

Parry claimed he spoke with people under the age of 18 on the internet, but added, “you never know.”

On November 23, Parry pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of a child, causing a child under the age of 13 to watch sexual activity, possessing 210 indecent images of a child, possessing a prohibited image of a child, distributing an indecent image, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with at North Cheshire Magistrates’ Court in Warrington. “The summary has come to an end.”