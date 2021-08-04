‘Cookie dawg’ and ‘Dam Critical Haze’ were on the menu of a drug gang.

This was one of the drug menus offered by a criminal gang that inundated Sefton with cocaine and cannabis for over two years while using slang to avoid detection.

Friends Nathan Ball and James Gelling, both 33, were at the helm of a well-known conspiracy centered in Southport that exploited vulnerable addicts by sending out over 500 texts per day from fake cell phones to keep them hooked.

The two leaders made a lot of money and were sentenced to 12 and 8 years in prison today.

In the ‘High Parkers’ gang, notorious killer James Gelling ruled the narcotics trade.

Gelling is now serving a manslaughter term for murdering a father while driving home from watching Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019.

The gang, dubbed the “High Parkers,” promoted a “Flavour Fella Menu,” which can now be found under several sub-sections titled “Cali Packs” and “8ths to Ozs.”

“Cookie Dawg” and “Guava Dawg,” as well as “Dam Critical Haze,” “Lemon Cherry Late,” and “Heavy Super Silver Haze,” were all available.

“Platinum Jelly,” “ZSkittles,” and “Wedding Crashers” were also mentioned.

Messages like “£5 off all 8ths today only!” were used to entice customers in. and “Please let me know if you have any issues!”

“It is believed that the group had near complete control of ‘order to deliver’ cocaine and cannabis in Southport,” prosecutors added.

“The group was not connected with heroin or crack cocaine, but it is widely assumed that there were additional low-level cocaine and cannabis suppliers in social situations such as bars and clubs.

“However, in terms of ‘order by phone’ and street dealing supply, this gang was able to supersede any possible competitors.

“For example, evidence reveals the gang taking attempts to ban rivals’ graft phone numbers.”

The Southport operation’s texts were riddled with the “High Parkers'” language. The group had roughly 21 accomplices working together.

Customer queries included “What time you about mate and have u got haze?” and “What time you about mate and have u got haze?”

Cocaine was promoted with slogans such as “boss new power blend, quick drops, on till 3am.”

One communication between two people identified ‘Carty’ and ‘T,’ which was later analyzed by investigators, went like this:

Please send me your phone number, lad.

Just. “The summary has come to an end.”