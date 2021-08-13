Cookie Cake from Walmart Bakeries has been recalled in several states.

Because they may contain undeclared peanuts, Jimmy’s Cookies is recalling a specific batch of their “Marketside Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake” offered at certain Walmart bakeries. Those who are allergic or sensitive to it face a major health danger.

According to a corporate notification issued at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the company launched the recall after discovering that items containing peanuts were sold in packaging that did not identify their presence.

Because peanut is one of the food allergens most regularly linked to anaphylaxis, it is one of the eight allergens covered by the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004, which includes strict labeling requirements.

An inquiry determined the incident was caused by a “temporary failure in the organization’s systems,” according to the company.

The LOT# 1133 of Marketside brand Chocolate Candy Cookie Cake packed in 12”x12” containers with a clear top is being recalled. Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia were among the states where they were sold at Walmart bakeries.

The FDA website contains a photo of the recalled product, and Walmart has released a complete list of places where they were sold.

“People with a peanut allergy or extreme sensitivity risk having a serious or life-threatening allergic response if they ingest this product,” according to the company’s notification on the FDA website.

Although no sicknesses have been reported as of the recall announcement, the business is requesting anybody who may have purchased an impacted product to return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

Peanut Intolerance

In the United States, peanut allergy is one of the most frequent food allergies among children. According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology, a 2017 study indicated that peanut allergy in children has increased by 20% since 2010, indicating that the issue is becoming more well-known.

As previously said, peanut is one of the most widely related food allergies to anaphylaxis. This is the “sudden and potentially fatal” whole-body reaction that requires rapid medical attention. This might result in symptoms such as difficulty breathing, throat swelling, and a drop in blood pressure that requires immediate treatment with epinephrine.

