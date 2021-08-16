Convicted thief sues victims for $12 million, and the case is shockingly won.

Because the victims failed to attend in court, a convicted thief in Queens, New York, allegedly won a $12 million lawsuit against a family he scammed over a decade ago.

The New York Post reported, citing court documents, that Jacob Milton, 55, might walk away with $12.5 million after persuading a Manhattan jury that his victims were to fault for his criminal conviction.

Milton, a Bangladeshi immigrant who formerly worked as a mortgage broker, was charged in 2007 with taking out enormous mortgages and racking up large credit card bills on behalf of more than half a dozen unwary victims, six of whom were related.

He was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to grand larceny.

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Milton was sentenced to two to six years in prison in 2010.

Milton filed a $50 million lawsuit against the people he stole from a year after his release, claiming they had wrongfully accused him, according to court filings.

The same family from whom Milton stole over $1 million by swiping the IDs of six unwitting members, on the other hand, claims that they were unaware that the lawsuit brought against them had gone to trial until they received a letter on Aug. 5 informing them that they owed Milton $12.5 million.

“How can victims of his deception ‘repay’ him this amount while their financial life are still being harmed as a result of it?” Kate Alvarez, a family member of one of the fatalities, was reported in the New York Post as saying.

Mayra Macias, Juan C. Alvarez, Juan B. Alvarez, Lorena Alvarez, Martha Viteri, and Hector Sandoval are said to have initially recruited lawyer Noah Goldstein to oppose the lawsuit. However, Goldstein pulled out of the case later, and the family failed to find a new lawyer or comply with the judge’s orders to appear in court.

Goldstein, who has reconnected with the family, said, “The family indicated they had no knowledge a trial was planned and held, and a judgment was issued until last week.”

“Seeing an empty defendant’s chair, the jurors presumably assumed they were supposed to trust Milton and give him what he wants,” the attorney added.

According to legal filings, Milton’s lawyer, John DeMaio, informed the court in 2017 that he had mailed the victims several paperwork informing them of the proceedings.

Kate, on the other hand, said that the victims never received a letter or a paper stating that they had to appear in court.

The household. Brief News from Washington Newsday.