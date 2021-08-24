Convicted teen who smothered step siblings to death in the name of saving them from “chores.”

On Friday, a 13-year-old southeastern Indiana boy was found guilty of choking his younger siblings to death in 2017, months apart.

Nicklas Kedrowitz, now 17, was convicted of two counts of murder for the deaths of his 23-month-old half-sister Desiree McCartney and his 11-month-old stepbrother Nathaniel Ritz, according to the Associated Press.

Horowitz could face up to 65 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 10 for each murder.

Kedrowitz was arrested in 2018 after McCartney died in May 2017 and Nathaniel died in July at the family’s home in Osgood, Indiana, some 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis. According to deputies, Kedrowitz threw a towel over Desiree’s head and a blanket over Ritz’s head in an attempt to suffocate them.

According to WRTV, their deaths were ruled homicides by a coroner, with asphyxiation as the exact cause.

According to court records, Kedrowitz told investigators that he killed his siblings to preserve them from “hell and the chains of fire.”

Kedrowitz is accused of telling authorities that he didn’t want the youngsters to go through what he did. When the detectives asked what the “hell” was, Kedrowitz replied “duties,” before asking if they had seen the list of daily chores he was assigned, according to News-Press Now, which cited the suspect’s arrest paperwork.

Ripley County Prosecuting Attorney Ric Hertel told WLWT.com that Kedrowitz’s case had gone through several procedures to get to this point, including hearings to determine his competency to stand trial in an adult court.

Kedrowitz’s father had wounded Ritz’s nose the day before he died, according to an uncle of the suspect. According to the prosecutor, Kedrowitz squeezed a kitten so hard that its insides spilled out shortly before McCartney’s murder, and he told family members that the kitten had scratched him.

According to neighbor Becky Horn, who talked to WLWT-TV, the killings of the children shocked the area. Horn continued, “Our entire street was in tears for weeks because of this.”