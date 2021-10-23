Convicted of sexually assaulting inmates, a transport driver was sentenced to life in prison.

After being convicted last year of sexually abusing two women he was responsible for transporting, a former prison transport driver was sentenced in Arkansas.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Eric Scott Kindley, 53, was sentenced to life plus five years in prison by a federal judge in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Thursday for the attacks and knowingly carrying a firearm to further a violent crime.

He was also sentenced to pay the two victims a total of $20,275 in compensation for mental health care and trauma counseling.

In March 2020, Kindley was found guilty of sexually assaulting two female convicts while moving them between lockups on warrants in 2014 and 2017.

Kindley managed his own private prisoner transportation organization, which worked with local jails around the country to transfer people arrested on out-of-state warrants.

During Kindley’s trial, four other alleged victims testified against him.

All six women testified that Kindley transported them alone, sometimes for hundreds of miles, including the two victims named in his indictment.

According to the victims, Kindley threatened to kill the women, who were all bound and shackled, and made sexually graphic statements.

One of the women included in the indictment testified that when he was carrying her from Alabama to Arizona in 2017, Kindley sexually abused her in a secluded area outside Little Rock while she was handcuffed.

He allegedly threatened her with a handgun and reminded her that she was “an inmate in transport,” and that if she reported what occurred, no one would believe her.

According to another lady included in the indictment, when Kindley was transporting her in 2014, he stopped his van in a deserted region in Arkansas, claiming to have gotten lost. After that, he made her perform a sex act on him.

A third lady claimed that Kindley sexually abused her while transporting her from Florida to Texas in 2013. He allegedly forced a fourth lady to perform a sex act on him while traveling her from Nevada to California in 2012. A fifth woman claimed that Kindley tried to sexually assault her while she was being transported from California to Montana in 2013.

Two women who were incarcerated together in an Arizona jail stated that Kindley sexually abused them during two different transportation, prompting an investigation into Kindley.

According to investigators, a total of 16 women have been charged. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.