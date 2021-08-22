Convicted of child sex crime, a school bus driver spent 12 years driving students.

For 12 years, a 68-year-old man was a bus driver for Central York High School in York County, Pennsylvania, after being recently convicted of a child sex crime.

Harry Clayton Frigm pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of sexual contact with a juvenile in York County court earlier this month.

Prosecutors dismissed other accusations of indecent assault and corrupting a juvenile, according to the York Dispatch.

On Nov. 30, Frigm will be sentenced on the child sex charge.

Authorities started looking into the York City homeowner in January 2020 after an anonymous youngster said he had molested her. According to the Central York School District, Frigm was fired after the allegations were made public.

According to a criminal complaint quoted by York Dispatch, Frigm was seen on video footage collected by police having sexually-oriented chats with the minor. On one occasion, he was also spotted sexually caressing the child.

According to Edward Flavin, a representative for the district’s previous school bus contractor, Illinois-based Durham School Services, Frigm began working as a bus driver for Central York High School in 2008.

His work with the district lasted until 2019, when the district switched to a different bus service. According to Reliance CEO John Polli, he was later rehired by the new business, Reliance Student Transportations.

Prior to the current indictment, the 68-year-old has never been charged with a child sex offense. When the state court records were searched, he too had no prior criminal histories.

According to Pennsylvania state law, prospective school bus drivers must pass a criminal background check and a child abuse history check conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police. Aside from that, a background check through the FBI is required, and prospective bus drivers must have their driving records reviewed.

All of issues were covered when Frigm was employed by Durham, according to the spokeswoman.

According to its website, Reliance also fulfills the requirements when it hires new employees.

The Central York School District does not keep records of bus drivers since it is not their direct employer, according to district spokesperson Julie Randall Romig.

The bus business, on the other hand, is said to provide the district with a list of its bus drivers each year, along with their pre-employment clearances, which are required before they can be authorized to drive pupils.

For the protection and security of our children, (the list) must be updated and maintained, according to Randall Romig.