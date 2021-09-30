Convicted of assisting illegal immigration, the mayor was sentenced to 13 years in prison.

According to the Associated Press, the former mayor of a tiny town in southern Italy was convicted Thursday of facilitating illegal immigrants and sentenced to 13 years and two months in jail.

The court in Calabria also convicted Domenico “Mimmo” Lucano guilty of fraud, embezzlement, criminal association, and abuse of office.

Lucano, who has denied any wrongdoing, was previously the mayor of Riace, which is regarded as “the town of welcome.” Prosecutors accused Lucano of facilitating marriages between Italian men in his village and foreign women in exchange for residency cards in Italy.

Prosecutors claim he also misappropriated government funds intended to assist migrants, including five million euros that ended up in private pockets rather of being used for the intended purpose. According to the Associated Press, Lucano’s face was flushed with shock as he received his verdict, and he was observed placing his palm on his brow.

According to the Italian news agency ANSA, he remarked, “I will be tarnished for life for wrongs I didn’t commit.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Both the verdict and the sentence, which was five years more than the prosecutors had wanted, will be appealed, according to Lucano’s lawyers.

Giuliano Pisapia, a former left-wing mayor of Milan, was one of his lawyers who dismissed the possibility that the prosecution was politically motivated. “Without a doubt, there was obviously enmity against Lucano,” he stated.

Lucano has been released from prison awaiting the outcome of his appeals.

Humanitarian organizations who rescue migrants from unseaworthy vessels used by human traffickers in the Mediterranean have expressed their displeasure with the court’s decision and sentencing.

“Through welcoming and solidarity, the former mayor of Riace brought life and future to his city,” Sea Watch Italy tweeted.

”We stand by Mimmo Lucano and everybody who acts solidarity on a daily basis.”

While Lucano was mayor of Riace, a town of 1,700 people, many migrants secured municipal positions, such as street cleaners.

Mediterranea Saving Humans, another humanitarian organization, called the decision “shameful.” The verdict was condemned as “the gravest repressive attack on the culture and practice of solidarity in our country” in a statement.

“Whoever is poor or a migrant is forced to experience every form of violence, and whoever assists them is labeled a criminal,” the organization continued.

Riace. This is a condensed version of the information.