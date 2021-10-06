Convicted Alabama sheriff gives jail five stars but claims he was treated unfairly.

According to the Associated Press, former Limestone County (Alabama) Sheriff Mike Blakely gave his two-week holding cell a five-star assessment on Tuesday, the same jail he ran for years.

During a press appearance outside his attorney’s office, Blakely, 70, said, “The best jail in the state of Alabama is another thing I’m proud of.” “The food was excellent, and the service was quite accommodating.”

The former Alabama sheriff was found guilty of stealing $4,000 from his campaign account and accepting no-interest loans from a country jail fund that kept inmates’ money, both of which were unethical.

Blakely praised the jail, saying he enjoyed the meals and company while incarcerated there, and denied receiving any special treatment from his former guards.

“Whether they had me in my office up front or had me in the pit in the back, when you’re incarcerated, let me tell you, you don’t have the freedom to go,” Blakely explained.

At the time of his dismissal from office, he was serving his tenth consecutive term, making him Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff.

Blakely said he “couldn’t have asked for greater treatment” from the inmates, with several offering to have meals carried to the jail.

“I answered, ‘No, I eat the jail food because I love it and have for the last 38 years,” he explained.

Blakely, who was sentenced to three years in prison, will not be able to complete his sentence in the Limestone County jail. He will be imprisoned at the Franklin County Jail, some 60 miles (97 kilometers) from Athens, according to a judge’s decision.