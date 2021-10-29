Conversion therapy is a betrayal of the LGBT+ community in the United Kingdom.

When you think the UK government can’t go any lower, they break out the shovels and continue to dig.

Boris Johnson’s government has repeatedly postponed taking action three years after the Conservatives first committed to abolish conversion therapy.

The Tories have deceived Britain’s LGBT+ community yet again today, as Liz Truss’ Government Equalities Office (GEO) unveiled their new plans for ending the vile practice.

The process of seeking to modify a person’s sexuality or gender is known as conversion therapy.

The practice is hazardous to one’s mental and physical health. Queer people who had undergone conversion therapy were nine times more likely to attempt suicide, according to a research conducted in the United States.

Pastors at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministry in Aintree put gay individuals through a deadly “three-day hunger regimen,” calling to homosexuality as “Satan’s deception.”

Former Washington Newsday reporter Josh Parry conducted an undercover investigation on the church’s conversion therapy program, which lasted 20 years.

The British government pledged in 2018 to put an end to the practice.

However, Liz Truss’ plan demonstrates a hesitancy to do so.

Some victories are included in the new bill. In England and Wales, conversion therapy will be prohibited for anyone under the age of 18 and for vulnerable persons who are unable to give informed permission.

Ministers will also ensure that those found guilty of conducting conversion therapy cannot profit from it, while also emphasizing that any sort of conversion treatment that involves sexual or physical assault is already banned.

These measures, however, are riddled with nefarious loopholes.

Adults who give their consent should still be allowed to undertake conversion therapy, according to the law.

“We recognize that there is a diversity of experience in this area, and that there are people who seek counseling to assist them live a life that is more in keeping with their personal convictions,” the GEO added.

“We do not aim to prohibit individuals from obtaining such counseling on their own initiative, but consent criteria will be strict and comprehensive.”

This is a terrifying statement.

Conversion treatment will, in essence, be permitted to continue. “The summary has come to an end.”