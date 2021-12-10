Controversial Kshama Sawant, a member of the Seattle City Council, appears to have escaped the recall vote.

Kshama Sawant, a socialist who has served on the Seattle City Council for the longest time, appears to have narrowly avoided recall, with just over half of voters voting in her favor.

Sawant, a 48-year-old economics professor, has been chastised for her outspoken leftist views and protests. She was elected to the council in 2013 and has since fought for rent control, reduced police budgets, and increased taxes on Amazon to fund community programs.

On the ballot, she was accused of leading protestors to Mayor Jenny Durkan’s house and allowing Black Lives Matter protestors into City Hall while it was closed due to COVID-19 limitations. It also referenced a minor campaign finance infraction for which she had already been fined.

Despite the fact that Sawant denied leading the protest to the mayor’s home, she claimed to have been present. She also verified that the protestors were let into City Hall because it was vital for them to be heard.

According to the most recent ballot count, 50.3 percent of voters oppose the recall, with a margin of 232 votes out of nearly 40,000 cast.

The results must yet be certified by election officials. They stated they’ll do it by December 17, but they’ll have to deal with 591 contested ballots first. Concerns about the voter signatures prompted them to file a challenge.

In Washington state, there are no statutory recount procedures for local ballot measures, but any party could request one.

If Sawant survives the recall, it will be a victory for Seattle’s far left, which suffered losses in the general election last month when business-friendly candidates won the mayorship and a council seat.

Sawant was aided by mail-in ballots that were leaning in her favor in subsequent counts. After the initial vote on Tuesday night, 53 percent of voters agreed that Sawant should be fired.

More liberal candidates have tended to pick up votes in later ballot counts in recent Seattle elections, which analysts ascribe to younger voters returning ballots later. In Washington, ballots must be mailed, not received, by Election Day.

Sawant was elected to the City Council in 2013, and her threat of running a ballot initiative for an immediate $15 minimum wage is credited with forcing business leaders and then-Mayor Ed Murray to negotiate an agreement. This is a condensed version of the information.