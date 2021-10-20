Controversial Chappelle Special Continues to Trend on Netflix Ahead of Employee Walkout

The controversial comedy special starring Dave Chappelle continues to trend on Netflix ahead of a planned staff walkout on the streaming giant’s platform.

Employees planned to walk out on Wednesday in protest of Netflix’s response to the uproar over Chappelle’s show, which critics have termed transphobic.

Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s co-CEO, has recently admitted to “screwing up” in resolving employee complaints about what the company deems as hate speech and has pledged to highlight diverse talent.

Sarandos told the Wall Street Journal, “I’m absolutely committed to continue to encourage artistic freedom for the producers that work with Netflix and expand representation behind the screen and on camera.”

While The Closer has dropped out of Netflix’s Top 10, it has remained in the platform’s Trending Now section. Even a week after its launch and the subsequent aftermath, it was still the number three overall program on Netflix.

The special’s audience score on Rotten Tomatoes has remained high, with a score of 95 percent out of more than 5,000 ratings as of Wednesday.

Employees who walked out on Wednesday did not demand that The Closer or any of Chappelle’s prior specials be removed from Netflix. Staffers, according to a list of demands obtained by The Verge, are pressing for more trans-affirming content.

The list also called for more trans and non-binary persons to be included in Netflix’s executive ranks and talent pool, as well as the inclusion of disclaimers to highlight any hate speech on any of the company’s shows.

Prior to the walkout, Netflix issued a statement in which it stated that it “understand[s]the great hurt” that has been caused to its employees.

“We value our trans colleagues and allies and recognize the pain they’ve experienced. We respect any employee who chooses to leave, and we acknowledge that we still have a lot of work to do both within Netflix and in our content “According to a Netflix representative.

Netflix fired an employee last week for exposing internal data about Chappelle’s specials’ budget and viewing analytics.

B. Pagels-Minor, a transgender former Netflix program manager, was sacked for the leak, despite the fact that they were informed. This is a condensed version of the information.