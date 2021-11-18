Contrary to popular belief, the number of people who moved in last year decreased.

The Census Bureau released new data on Wednesday showing that the percentage of persons who relocated in the previous year fell to its lowest level in the 73 years it has been tracked. This runs counter to widespread perceptions that people are fleeing cities in droves to avoid COVID limitations or seek a more rural lifestyle.

Thomas Cooke, a demographic consultant in Connecticut, said, “Millennials residing in New York City do not make up the globe.” “Hundreds of my millennial daughter’s Williamsburg friends returned home. It felt as if the entire world had shifted, although this isn’t shocking at all.

According to the Current Population Survey Annual Social and Economic Supplement, 8.4 percent of Americans, or about 27 million people, relocated in the previous year.

In contrast, 9.3% of Americans relocated from 2019 to 2020. Three decades earlier, the same figure was 17 percent.

According to the Associated Press, the COVID pandemic may have prompted people to postpone life milestones such as marriage or having children, which commonly lead to relocation. However, according to William Fry, a senior scholar at The Brookings Institution, the drop is part of a long-term migratory trend in the United States.

“These figures reveal that a lot of people didn’t migrate or moved at a slower pace,” said Frey. “However, this is a longer-term trend.” Last year, there was only one increase in mobility patterns, and it was in longer-distance movies, rather than moves within a state or country. Those 4.3 million people may have moved to another state as a result of the pandemic, according to Frey.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

While individuals moved out of New York during the epidemic, especially in well-heeled districts, demographic researcher Andrew Beveridge utilized change-of-address data to show that those communities recouped their numbers mere months later. Beveridge said he’s not surprised that migration has decreased across the country.

“During the financial crisis, the same thing happened. Nobody made a sound. Nobody tied the knot. Nobody had children “Beveridge is a sociology professor at Queens College and the City University of New York’s Graduate School and University Center. “All demographic change comes to a screeching halt. This is a condensed version of the information.