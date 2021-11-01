Contractors are given leeway in complying with the vaccine mandate by the Biden administration.

The US government issued new guidance on Monday for federal contractors on how to comply with laws on vaccination their workforces and keeping them safe from COVID-19.

Contractors will not be forced to get every employee vaccinated by the Dec. 8 deadline set by the Biden administration in its Sept. 9 executive order that launched the vaccine mandate for major companies, according to the updated guidelines. Instead of being penalized, contractors can show they are “working in good faith and encountering issues with compliance with COVID-19 workplace safety measures” at the time of the deadline.

The latest modifications also provide contractors more freedom in how they handle unvaccinated staff.

The revised guidance states that “a covered contractor should assess the proper means of enforcement with respect to its employee at a covered contractor workplace who refuses to get vaccinated and has not been offered, or does not have a pending request for, an accommodation.”

Noncompliance can result in fines that are already allowed under contractors’ collective bargaining agreements. The guidelines also offer techniques to help unvaccinated people get vaccinated, such as a limited period of counseling and education, but they also allow for more severe measures, such as being barred from accessing a federal workplace or being placed on administrative leave, as a “adverse action.”

While waiting for the results of vaccine exemption applications, employees would be obliged to observe COVID-19 safety rules.

To comply with Biden’s executive order, private firms with 100 or more employees must mandate either vaccines or weekly testing. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) of the Department of Labor is in charge of creating employer recommendations, but the rule is still being evaluated by the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) before it is enforced.

Several contractors, like Microsoft and IBM, have already taken the lead in adopting their own rules to comply with the administration’s request. In the case of the former, they publicized their staff vaccination requirement a month before Biden issued his executive order.

Others in the private sector have praised the demand, but several business organizations have recently requested Biden to postpone the deadline until after the holiday season. They are concerned that the existing deadline will leave them short-staffed at a time when the economy is already experiencing labor shortages.