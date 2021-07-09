Contraceptive tablets that don’t require a prescription will be available soon.

Women will be able to get some types of daily contraceptive tablets without a prescription in pharmacies for the first time in the UK.

Contraceptive pills are currently only available through a GP appointment; but, in the future, simply a pharmacist consultation will be required.

The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has classed Lovima and Hana, two 75 microgram progesterone-only contraceptives (MHRA).

Following a safety evaluation by the Commission on Human Medicines, the MHRA decided to reclassify the products (CHM).

Women who are unable to use the normal contraceptive pill, which contains oestrogen, can utilize progesterone-only pills, which contain desogestrel.

“Pharmacists have the knowledge to advise women on whether desogestrel is a suitable and safe oral contraceptive pill for them to use, and to provide women the information they need to make informed choices,” said Dr June Raine CBE, chief executive of the MHRA.

Many other types of daily contraceptive pills, such as mixed progesterone-oestrogen tablets, will still need to be prescribed.

The ruling was heralded as “an historic milestone for women” by Michelle Riddalls, chief executive of consumer healthcare organisation PAGB.

(Photo courtesy of PA Wire/PA Images)

“This is the first time in the UK that any form of daily contraceptive pill has been allowed for over-the-counter sale, 60 years after the pill was first supplied by the NHS – initially to married women only,” she said.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) president, Dr. Edward Morris, agreed.

“We are overjoyed that all women who require the progestogen-only oral contraceptive pill (POP) can now obtain it without a prescription from their local pharmacy,” he stated.

(Photo courtesy of PA Wire/PA Images)

“This announcement is a significant win for women and girls who will no longer face unnecessary restrictions in obtaining contraception.”

He went on to say that even before the epidemic, many women were having trouble getting basic feminine health treatments, which led to an increase in the incidence of unintended pregnancies.