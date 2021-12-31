Continued delivery delays are expected, according to Royal Mail.

The service is generally quite active over the holiday season, with delivery slowing down until the new year.

Other problems, including diseases, Covid-19 self-isolation, resourcing, and local circumstances in the impacted postcodes, have hampered deliveries in various parts of the country.

And the interruption is anticipated to continue, with a complete list of affected locations issued.

St Helens and Warrington are both on the list of locations most affected.

As of December 30 and 31, deliveries were believed to be running close to normal across most of the country.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate you for your understanding,” the Royal Mail stated in a statement on the delays in the impacted postcodes.

“We’ll keep consumers informed about the offices that are most impacted here on a frequent basis.””

The Royal Mail’s website reflects the current level of its operation and gives customers updates on what they may expect.

It makes it evident to users that shipments and mails were moved about the country as effectively as possible using not only roads, but also train and airways.

The service has said that there would be no collections on New Year’s Day at the time of writing.

The following is the rest of the statement: “For Saturday, January 1, 2022, Ofcom has granted an exception to the universal service across the United Kingdom. This means that on that day, Royal Mail will not collect or deliver mail.

“Normal deliveries and pickups will resume on January 4, 2022, with the exception of Scotland, which will be closed owing to a public holiday.”