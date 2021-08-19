Content Creators React to the New OnlyFans Sexual Image Guidelines.

People rushed to Twitter shortly after OnlyFans stated that it will ban sexually explicit content on the network in October to express their displeasure with the situation.

“Any content depicting sexually explicit behaviour will be prohibited from being posted on OnlyFans. We must change our content restrictions in order to preserve the platform’s long-term viability and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans,” OnlyFans stated in a statement.

Users will be free to publish nude content as long as it complies with the Acceptable Use Policy modifications.

Now, both content providers and internet users are voicing their dissatisfaction and outrage. OnlyFans member Savvy, who goes by the handle Venus, took to Twitter today to express her feelings on the incident. “Onlyfans catered their platform almost completely to sex workers, gained their money and popularity on the backs of sex workers, then deserted the inventors who built their empire in less than a year so they could cater to banks. “You should be pi**sed even if you don’t use the site,” she tweeted this afternoon.

According to the Financial Times, OnlyFans users spent over $2.4 billion on subscriptions in 2020 and had over 120 million users. Individuals on social media are now worried about where people will go to undertake online sex work, as well as how existing users will create content.

Many content creators are concerned about how they will be able to make a livelihood performing this type of work in the future as a result of the news. “Digital sex workers DO NEED safe, anonymous internet payment processors,” wrote Elle Hell, an adult content maker for OnlyFans. We are not allowed to utilize cash apps such as PPal, GW, and others. Exodus Cry has already secured the necessary funding for Porn/ModelHub. When are the regular pay sites going to be next? Bank cash transfers are not safe for digital sexworkers. We’re not allowed to use payment apps. Payment processors are preventing us from accessing our website. Payment processors are a must for us. Saying we don’t means we’re given up.”

OnlyFans has been a secure platform for sex workers to create online content while earning a living salary since its inception in 2016. Many people are upset that this platform has decided to shut down. This is a condensed version of the information.