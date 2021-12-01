Contempt charges have been filed against a Justice Department lawyer who walked out of a panel interview on January 6.

According to the Associated Press, the House of Representatives’ U.S. Capitol insurgency panel will decide on whether to pursue contempt charges against a former Justice Department official on January 6.

If the panel confirms the allegations, Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department lawyer who was close to former President Donald Trump, could face criminal contempt charges. This possible accusation comes after Clark and his lawyer, Harry MacDougald, left their court after 90 minutes. Members of the committee have previously stated that uncooperative witnesses will be held in contempt.

The committee had interviewed Clark on November 5th. According to an Associated Press transcript of the discussion, the lawyer pushed back on questioning about Trump’s unverified claims of election fraud. Instead, MacDougald claimed that the former president’s assertions of executive privilege, as well as many other undisclosed advantages, protected his client. Clark and MacDougald both walked out after the committee rejected their arguments.

The subpoena for Clark’s attendance before the committee was written by Mississippi Representative Bennie Thompson. The chairman said it was “astounding” that “someone who so recently held a position of public trust to uphold the Constitution would now hide behind vague claims of privilege by a former President, refuse to answer questions about an attack on our democracy, and continue an assault on the rule of law” after the lawyer refused to answer questions. The committee established on January 6 has already subpoenaed more than 40 witnesses and examined more than 150 people who may have been involved in the insurgency’s promotion. As early as Thursday, the House might vote to hold Clark in contempt, with the Justice Department deciding whether or not to prosecute him.

The decision to press charges against Clark comes after Trump’s top adviser at the time, Mark Meadows, agreed to work with the panel on a limited basis. Last month, Clark went for a deposition but declined to answer any questions, citing Trump’s legal efforts to halt the inquiry.

The Justice Department has indicated that it is willing to pursue those allegations, having recently indicted longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon.