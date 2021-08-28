Contactless cardholders should be aware that a significant shift is coming soon.

In October, there will be a significant change that will effect consumers who use contactless cards.

The contactless payment limit is scheduled to rise for the second time in less than two years, as the government tries to encourage people to spend more money in stores.

From October 15, shoppers will be able to pay up to £100 using their contactless cards, according to UK Finance, a trade body.

The government had already announced the rise earlier this year, but banks had yet to decide when to put it into effect.

Meanwhile, some stores may take longer to implement the new restriction because their terminals need to be updated.

“Contactless payment has proven incredibly popular with customers, and a rising number of transactions are being made using contactless technology,” said David Postings, chief executive of trade association UK Finance.

“By raising the cap to £100, consumers will be able to pay for higher-value purchases such as their weekly shop or filling up their car with gas.

“The payments sector has worked hard to put in place the infrastructure that will allow shops to update their payment systems and start offering this new higher limit to their customers.”

“Increasing the contactless limit will make it easier than ever to pay safely and securely, whether it’s at the local stores or your favorite pub and restaurant,” said Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

“As people return to the high street, millions of payments will become easier, giving merchants and shoppers a much-needed boost.”

Payments were capped at £10 when contactless cards were initially launched in 2007.

In the early days of the pandemic, this increased to £15 in 2010, £20 in 2012, £30 in 2015, and £45 in April of last year.

However, some people are concerned that the recent increase may make it simpler for fraudsters to waste people’s money.

“The danger of falling victim to contactless card fraud is currently minimal, but there is potential for thefts to rise if thieves take use of the enhanced spending limit to maximise the amount they can steal,” Gareth Shaw, head of money at consumer research and advising organization Which?, said in March.